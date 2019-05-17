Appeal for Ripon residents to take part in moving tribute

A moving evening of music has been organised to pay tribute to much-missed Ripon priest Mgr Philip Holroyd, who sadly died last year.

And the organisers of the concert, (that will be held at St Wilfrid's Catholic Church on July 6), are looking for more singers to take part and make the event a success.

The performance of Handel’s Messiah, conducted by John Dunford of Ripon Choral Society, and accompanied by the Northern Philharmonic Orchestra, promises to be a fitting celebration of Father Philip’s life, as well as an opportunity to fundraise for the much-needed restoration of the stunning grade II listed church.

Organisers say it's very much open to anyone, and particularly singers familiar with Handel's masterpiece who would like to join the chorus for an afternoon rehearsal before the evening concert at 7.30pm.

Organiser Laurence Hughes said: “Father Philip gave a great deal to St Wilfrid’s and to Ripon, and was passionate about restoring this beautiful building to its former glory. We hope that this event will play a small part towards achieving his vision."

Anyone interested in singing should email Laurence at: northernphilorch@gmail.com. Tickets can be purchased at The Little Ripon Bookshop and on the door for £10.