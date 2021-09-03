Announcement - Ripon horticultural show to go ahead
Organisers of Ripon Horticultural Show have announced that the show will go ahead on Sunday September 5.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:08 pm
The decision was taken at short notice but will see the event staged at Ripon Racecourse.
“This year we had late frosts, heavy rain falls making it a mixed season for growing flowers and vegetables,” said Show Secretary Malcolm Hutchinson.
“Now is the time to show the results of your success.
“Have you got the largest Pumpkin or heaviest marrow, do you grow vegetables and flowers, are you keen at baking? And there are also children’s classes to enter.
The Mayor Councillor Eamon Parkin will be presenting the trophies to the winners at 4pm.