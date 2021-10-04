Anna Tilbrook to perform at concert

Pianist Anna Tilbrook

Anna Tilbrook will perform with the Marlborough String Quartet at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon on Monday October 11.

The first Ripon Concerts event of the season will feature Mahler’s Piano Quartet in A minor, Mozart’s Pano Concerto No 14 K.449 and Dvořák, Piano Quintet No 2.

“The Piano Quartet in A minor by Gustav Mahler is the first movement to an abandoned piano quartet and the composer’s sole surviving piece of instrumental chamber music,” said a spokesman.