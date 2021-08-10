Allotment holders FEVA open day

The free event, on Sunday August 15, 1-5pm, offers the opportunity for anyone interested in growing produce to find out more about the Knaresborough allotmenting community.

“Allotment holders will be on hand to share their experiences, offering answers to gardening queries with advice about growing fruit, veg and flowers,” said a spokesman for the group.

As well as the chance to view all the varied allotment plots, there will be tea and cakes, plants and vegetable stalls, arts, pottery and crafts, activities for children, plus an interactive quiz to guide visitors around the allotment.

Local community groups SPARKS and Knaresborough Horticultural Society (KHS) will also have stalls.

All profits raised will go to a local gardening charity.

Allotment holder Janice Gowing said: “Owning an allotment plot is a great way to boost mental and physical health.

“All of the allotment holders put in a great deal of work throughout the year and as we enter August and our plots are looking their best, we’re proud to display our hard work to visitors.”