90s band Five are performing at Ripon Racecourse! - Here's how you can get tickets

Calling all cheesy pop fans - this one is for you! Nineties band Five are performing at Ripon Racecourse next week.

A quality evening of racing on May 10 will be followed by the concert, and entry to the paddock and course enclosure is priced at just £5.

Following on from the successful Free Friday initiative at the corresponding Ripon fixture for the last three years, the aim of Fiver Friday is to attract a new audience to experience racing, with the added bonus of seeing a three-time UK Chart-topping band perform for a minimal cost.

James Hutchinson, Managing Director of Ripon Racecourse said: “The idea, as with Free Friday, is to appeal to a new audience and the addition of Five will hopefully encourage people who might not have previously considered racing to come along and see what we have to offer. Especially with Paddock and Course Enclosure tickets priced at just £5!

“We’re really pleased that we will be joined by Beverley, Pontefract, Wetherby, Redcar, Catterick and Go Racing in Yorkshire for the evening. Hopefully by all working together we can show what a great day out racing is and encourage first-time racegoers to come racing again in the near future”.

Charlotte Russell, General Manager of Go Racing in Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to be part of Ripon Racecourse’s innovative evening, which not only combines great racing with excellent entertainment, but gives the opportunity for collaboration to showcase the wider racing scene in our beautiful county. We can’t wait to meet the racegoers and then ‘get down’ with Five after racing!”

Tickets can be purchased via the Ripon Racecourse website.

Gates open at 4pm, with the first of six races at 6pm, and Five performing in the Paddock Enclosure from 8.45. There will also be entertainment between races from Pulse 1's award winning breakfast duo Milo and Rosie.