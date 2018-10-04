Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, October 4 to Wednesday, October 10?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate Comedy Festival at Harrogate Theatre and Royal Hall. Various shows. Runs until October 20.

Theatre: Reform Theatre Company presents John Godber’s This Might Hurt at Harrogate Theatre. Until October 6.

Exhibition: Neil Simone Exhibition 2018 at Sutcliffe Galleries, Montpellier Street. Preview 5pm-8pm.

Exhibition: Be Here Now – Today Is Just a Daydream, Oasis by rock music photographer Brian Cannon + Gareth Halliday’s Black and White Sunshine (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds album artwork) at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount.

Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.

Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.

Music: The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Talk: Diabetes UK. ‘Look After Your Feet’ all you need to know. Vision Support Centre, East Parade Harrogate 7.30pm.

Music: Hales Bar karaoke. 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Open day: Royal Hall Open Day between 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: Solo exhibition by young recycling artist James Owen Thomas at Art in The Mill.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

Harrogate

Music: The Petra Flowers at the Blues Bar.

Music: Latin Fury at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery at Harlow Oval presents its Autumn Show. 10.30am-4pm.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Johnny English Strikes Again - Fri, Sat & Sun: 4.45pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 4.45pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Blackkklansman - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies - Sat-Sun: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

Harrogate

Event: Supporting Older People Refreshment Day at St Peter’s Church. 10am-4pm.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery at Harlow Oval presents its Autumn Show. 10.30am-4pm. Also tomorrow, Sunday.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with James Coley at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: Barr Lane play classic rock and blues covers at the Cross Keys. 9-11.30pm.

Wetherby

Exhibition: Art Exhibition at Wetherby Town Hall 9.30am-3.30pm. Refreshment proceeds are for St James’ & Wetherby Methodist Churches Tearfund Nepal project.

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Ripley

Music: RipleyBlues presents award-winning Matt Woosey at Ripley Town Hall’s upstairs room.

Huby

Event: Almscliffe Gin and Beer Festival at Almscliffe Village Hall 6pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz with The Jake Leg Jug Band at the village hall.

Ripon

Sale: Ripon Salvation Army furniture and bric-a-brac sale 9-11am at the hall on Lead Lane, Ripon. Free entry. For further information tel 01765 692657.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Corporation Pop (3pm), Peter & Louisa (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Tea dance: Bupa Southlands Care Home in Harrogate free tea dance for older members of the local community from 2pm. To find out more about the day or to book your place, call 0808 231 8248.

Knaresborough

Music: Soul, Motown, Northern Soul, Two Tone and ska with DJs Colin and Mike at the Cross Keys. 9-11.30pm.

Collingham

Concert: Collingham Remembers in Song with Voces Seraphorum at St Oswald’s Church 3.30pm. Tickets £4, full time students free.

Bedale

Fair: Antiquarian & Secondhand Book & Postcard Fair 10am-4pm in Bedale Hall, opposite the Church. Admission £1.50 under 14s free. See www.bedalebookfair.co.uk

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents ‘I am not your Negro’ (USA, 2016), Ashville College, Green Lane, 7.45pm. Members free; guests £5 (students £3).

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Harrogate

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. New members welcome. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck, talk by Heather Russell on ‘My Dream Garden’. Members free, non-members £3

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Harrogate

Music: Dan Burnett + guest singers at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.