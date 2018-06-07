Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 13?

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Harrogate

Theatre: The Billy Fury Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Theatre: Woodlands Drama Group presents Wyrd Sisters at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until June 9.

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Harrogate

Music: Live music from Robert Vincent, James House + Dave Hanson at Warehouse Recording Co at Wetherby Road. 7pm.

Music: Blues Boy Kings at the Blues Bar.

Music: The Omega Era + Pips at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Harrogate (Bilton) Northern Soul Club at Bilton WMC, Skipton Road from 7.30pm. Special guest Rob Haigh. £5 on the door.

Wetherby

Cinema: Book Club - Fri, Sat & Sun: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue: 4.30pm. Wed: 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: Swan Lake - Tue: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Funny Cow - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Harrogate

Music: The Snake Davis Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Exhibition: Trooping the Colour - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until July 7.

Theatre: Count Arthur Strong at Harrogate Theatre.

Exhibition: Open Weekend at Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Spring/Summer exhibition at Harlow Oval. Opening times at Silson website.

Music: La Vendore Rouge at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Coffee Morning: charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am. Raising money for Touchstones Harrogate.

Coffee Morning: in aid of Kidz Klub 10am-noon at St John’s Church Hall, Bilton Lane, Harrogate. £1 includes a drink and biscuit.

Event: All about Bonsai at RHS Garden Harlow Carr 10am–4pm. Visitors are invited to bring their own trees along for advice. Normal garden admission.

Knaresborough

Event: The Great Knaresborough Bed Race. Attractions open at Conyngham Hall fields at noon. Procession 1pm. Bed race starts 3pm.

Music: Bedfest presents live bands, acoustic music and DJs at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre including DJ Rory at 10pm. Noon-midnight. Free entry.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Frank Brooker’s Happy Chappies at the village hall.

Event: Boston Spa Village Gala on St John’s field from 1pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall, Market Place every Saturday. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. 01937 582803.

Exhibition: Wetherby Art Group annual exhibition in Wetherby Town Hall 10am-4pm. Most of the work will be for sale and tea / coffee / home baking will be available.

Ripon

Event: Tractor Fest at Newby Hall 10am-5pm.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The Revolutionaires (3pm), Hargreaves (6pm) and The Jamie Valentine Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Music: Acoustic jam session at Six Poor Folk. 6.30pm.

Ripon

Event: Tractor Fest at Newby Hall 10am-5pm.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

Harrogate

Theatre: Comedian Chris Ramsey at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Vinyl Sessions at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street with David Bowie producer Ken Scott, Ziggy Stardust album vinly playback + Graham Chalmers. 7.30pm. Free entry.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings starting at 7pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Open Day: Royal Hall Open Day on Thursday, June 14 between 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Music: Vibe-ology Quartet featuring John Settle on vibraphone at The Squinting Cat on Thursday, June 14 8pm. Free entry.

Knaresborough

Event: Mamma Mia – Sing Along at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Friday, June 15 at 7pm. Adults £6, children Under 12 £3 Tickets from Denise Cullingworth 07739 398197.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, June 14 10am-noon.

Aldborough

Talk: Richard Brickstock talk ‘The Aldborough Coins and The Wold Newton Coin Hoard ‘ on Thursday, June 14 at 7.30pm in Aldborough Village Hall. Visitors £5 FORA members free.

Visit www.romanaldborough.co.uk