Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 7?

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

Harrogate

Exhibition: Horace Panter’s Americana exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, 16 Cheltenham Mount. Until March 3.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Club: Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch - Pat Osborne talk ‘Tutenkhamun, Carter and the latest developments in Egypt’ at Granby Care Home, Granby Road. 2-4pm. Contact Nanci Downey 01423 330428.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Bath House Gallery – Textiles showcase. Browse and buy beautiful pieces made by talented local textile artists. Normal garden admission. Until April 1.

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

Harrogate

Event: Women’s World Day of Prayer at the Baptist Church, Harrogate in Victoria Avenue at 2pm. This year, we will be focusing on Suriname, a small country on the North East coast of South America. Come along and pray for Suriname and hear the stories of some of the women who live there.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road starting at 6pm. Ukulele, woodwind, acting, piano, recorders and musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

Ripon

Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. ‘Georgian life in a Yorkshire country house’ Casual attendances £8 per visit. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Shape Of Water - Fri: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Sat-Sun: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tues: 4pm. Wed: 7.30pm. Thurs: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long - Sat-Sun: 2pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missori - Sat-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 4.30pm. Wed: 4.30pm. The Royal Opera House: Carmen - Tues: 6.45pm.Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Daily 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Harrogate

Sale: Refreshments and stalls by Woodlands Methodist Church at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street 10am-3.30pm.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road from 9am. Ukulele, woodwind, acting, piano, recorders and musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

Ripon

Sale: Ripon Salvation Army furniture and bric-a-brac sale at the hall on Lead Lane, Ripon, HG4 2NE 9-11.30am. Free admission. Refreshments available.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

Event: Zentangle and colour therapy at Wetherby Library 10.30am-noon. Make your own Easter zentangle decorations.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic at Hales Bar.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road from 9.30am. Ukulele, woodwind, acting, piano, recorders and musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Harrogate

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents Irreplaceable (France, 2016), Ashville College, 7 45pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

Concert: Lunchtime Piano Recital - Sofya Gulyak makes a return visit to play music by Clementi, Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Wesley Centre, Harrogate at 1pm.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

Harrogate

Club: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo on Wednesday evenings 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Concert: Voices for the Rohingya - St Marks Church, Leeds Road at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 17. Tickets £7.50 on the door or from tel 01423 564842.

Ripon

Talk: High Batts Nature Reserve presents ‘India - The Golden Triangle and beyond’ at The Golden Lion, Allhallowgate on Thursday, March 8 at 7.30pm. Admission £2.

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall Thursday, March 8 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Event: 70s night at the Engine Shed on Friday, March 9. Visit www.engineshedwetherby.co.uk

Barwick

Sale: Grand table top sale at Barwick Village Hall on Saturday, March 17 10am-2pm.