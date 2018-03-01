Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama is being held this weekend at Harrogate High School. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk or follow on Twitter at @HCFMSD.
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 7?

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

Harrogate

Exhibition: Horace Panter’s Americana exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, 16 Cheltenham Mount. Until March 3.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Club: Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch - Pat Osborne talk ‘Tutenkhamun, Carter and the latest developments in Egypt’ at Granby Care Home, Granby Road. 2-4pm. Contact Nanci Downey 01423 330428.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Bath House Gallery – Textiles showcase. Browse and buy beautiful pieces made by talented local textile artists. Normal garden admission. Until April 1.

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

Harrogate

Event: Women’s World Day of Prayer at the Baptist Church, Harrogate in Victoria Avenue at 2pm. This year, we will be focusing on Suriname, a small country on the North East coast of South America. Come along and pray for Suriname and hear the stories of some of the women who live there.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road starting at 6pm. Ukulele, woodwind, acting, piano, recorders and musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

Ripon

Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. ‘Georgian life in a Yorkshire country house’ Casual attendances £8 per visit. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Shape Of Water - Fri: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Sat-Sun: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tues: 4pm. Wed: 7.30pm. Thurs: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long - Sat-Sun: 2pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missori - Sat-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 4.30pm. Wed: 4.30pm. The Royal Opera House: Carmen - Tues: 6.45pm.Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Daily 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Harrogate

Sale: Refreshments and stalls by Woodlands Methodist Church at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street 10am-3.30pm.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road from 9am. Ukulele, woodwind, acting, piano, recorders and musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

Ripon

Sale: Ripon Salvation Army furniture and bric-a-brac sale at the hall on Lead Lane, Ripon, HG4 2NE 9-11.30am. Free admission. Refreshments available.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.

Event: Zentangle and colour therapy at Wetherby Library 10.30am-noon. Make your own Easter zentangle decorations.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic at Hales Bar.

Event: Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama at Harrogate High School, Ainsty Road from 9.30am. Ukulele, woodwind, acting, piano, recorders and musical theatre. Visit www.hcfmsd.co.uk. Twitter at @HCFMSD.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Harrogate

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents Irreplaceable (France, 2016), Ashville College, 7 45pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

Concert: Lunchtime Piano Recital - Sofya Gulyak makes a return visit to play music by Clementi, Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Wesley Centre, Harrogate at 1pm.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

Harrogate

Club: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo on Wednesday evenings 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Concert: Voices for the Rohingya - St Marks Church, Leeds Road at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 17. Tickets £7.50 on the door or from tel 01423 564842.

Ripon

Talk: High Batts Nature Reserve presents ‘India - The Golden Triangle and beyond’ at The Golden Lion, Allhallowgate on Thursday, March 8 at 7.30pm. Admission £2.

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall Thursday, March 8 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Event: 70s night at the Engine Shed on Friday, March 9. Visit www.engineshedwetherby.co.uk

Barwick

Sale: Grand table top sale at Barwick Village Hall on Saturday, March 17 10am-2pm.