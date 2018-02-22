Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, February 22 to Wednesday, February 28?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Harrogate

Theatre: John Godber’s Up N Under at Harrogate Theatre. Until February 24.

Festival: Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Royal Hall.

Exhibition: Horace Panter’s Americana exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, 16 Cheltenham Mount. Until March 3.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at Harlow Oval. Until April 13.

exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Muisc: Live music with The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.

Music: Live music with Kolton at The Knox, Bilton. 8pm.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Exhibition: RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Women in Horticulture Exhibition and Bath House Gallery - Japanese Gardens Exhibition. Normal garden admission applies. Until February 25.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Coffee Morning: The Children’s Society coffee morning and book sale from 9am at Wetherby Town Hall.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Harrogate

Comedy: Comedian Ed Byrne at the Royal Hall.

Music: MFOR at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Soulful vinyl night at St Robert’s Club with DJs Ian Smith + John Lee. 8pm-midnight.

Music: The Petra Flowers at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Thorner

Festival: Thorner Comedy Festival at Thorner Victory Hall with top stand-upcomics. Also Saturday.

Wetherby

Cinema: All The Money In The World - Fri: 4.30pm. Mon: 4.30pm. Tues: 7.30pm. Phantom Thread - Fri-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tues: 4.30pm. Wed: 4pm. Thurs: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Early Man - Sat-Sun: 2pm. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Sat-Sun: 4.30pm. The Royal ballet presents The Winter’s Tale - Wed: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Quiz: Wetherby twinning Association quiz night at St Josephs Church Hall 7.30pm. Tickets from Tel 07810 008927.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Darkest Hour. Daily 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Harrogate

dance: Studio 3 Dance Workshop presents Dance Krazy 2018 at the Royal Hall in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Café Society at the village hall.

Sharow

Concert: Paulinus Singers’ concert ‘Glorious and Powerful’ at St John’s Sharow, 7.30pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Exhibition: Artists Around Wetherby exhibition at Wetherby Town Hall 9am-4pm.

Darley

Dance: Felliscliffe Young Farmers annual buffet dance with music by The Directors. Darley Memorial Hall 7.30pm-12.30am.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Harrogate

Music: Blues Bar presents Alex Graham & the Concords (3pm), Wilson McGladdery (6pm).

Music: The Great Amercian Songbook with the Mike Westerman Quartet at Harrogate Arms. 7.30pm.

Music: Martin Rose’s acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Acoustic at Hales Bar.

Club: The Friends of Harrogate and District Museum lecture at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate 2.30pm ‘Nostell Priory the history and the collections’. Pay at the door.

Event: celebration to mark St David’s Day at West Park United Reformed Church, Victoria Avenue at 4pm.

Coffee Morning: RSPCA volunteer coffee morning 11.30am-1.30pm at Harrogate Fire Station, Skipton Road.

Knaresborough

Open garden: Snowdrops and Hellebores at Moor End Farm, Arkendale Road, Staveley. Starts at 2pm. Further information 01423 3419892.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

harrogate

Theatre: Comedy trio The Pretend Men present Police Cops in Space at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Music: Open mic at Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

harrogate

Music: Singer Jennie Hammond with the Brendan Duffy Quartet at The Empress. 8.15pm.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Harrogate

event: Imagined Things presents An Evening with Graphic Novelist Antony Johnston at Starling Beer & Coffee House. 7pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Open day: The Royal Hall open day 10am- 4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings 7-8.15pm.

FURTHER AHEAD

harrogate

Club: Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch - Thursday, March 1 Pat Osborne talk ‘Tutenkhamun, Carter and the latest developments in Egypt’ at Granby Care Home, Granby Road. 2-4pm. Contact Nanci Downey 01423 330428.

fair: Refreshments and stalls by Woodlands Methodist Church.