Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, December 14 to Wednesday, December 20?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Theatre: Beauty and the Beast panto at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 21.

event: Street Party at Montpellier Quarter with late night shopping, live music, food and drink in aid of Beat charity. 5-8pm.

Exhibition: 45 RPM exhibition of 60s music icons by Christian Furr and Gered Mankowitz at RedHouse Originals, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until December 16.

Music: Harrogate Jazz with vocalist Jennie Hammond + Brendan Duffy + the Andy Cholerton Trio at The Squinting Cat. 8.15pm.

Music: Porkies Prime Cuts Yuletide Vinyl Records Party at 10 Devonshire Place. 7pm.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Karaoke at the Hales Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Wetherby

Event: Christmas Party with dinner at The Engine Shed. 7pm-1am. Also Friday and Saturday.

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Star Wars: The last Jedi Thurs 7.30pm, Fri 4pm and 7.30pm, Sat 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sun 4pm and 7.30pm, Mon 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link Christmas coffee morning and tombola in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Leeds

Event: Brothers Grimm fairy tale themed Christmas market and entertainment extravaganza at Kirkstall Abbey. Horticap have provided the forest setting. Runs until December 21.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Music: Magic of Motown at the Royal Hall.

Music: Dr Brown at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Pateley Bridge

Event: Late night shopping on the High Street.

Ripley

Cinema: The Graduate at Ripley Town Hall.

Ripon

Dance: Sibby will be calling for the Highside Folk Dance Club at Littlethorpe Village Hall 8-10.30pm. Further details 01765 604354.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool Fri-Thurs 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Concert: Harrogate Christmas Concert with HSO + HCS at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Music: Brighouse & Rastrick Band + Harrogate G&S Society at the Royal Hall,

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Ripley

Music: The Spikedrivers at Ripley Town Hall.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa at the village hall.

Thorner

Music: Male/female covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Fox. 8pm.

Wetherby

Coffee Morning: Action for Children coffee morning at Wetherby Methodist Church Centre, 9.30am-12.30pm.

fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair at the town hall, market place. Free admission. Browse buy and sell 01937 582803.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Black Ice (Rock covers) 9pm.

Concert: Knaresborough Choral Society concert at King James’s School 7.30pm ‘A Baroque Christmas’. Tickets available on the door, doors open 7pm.

Ripon

Dance: Christmas Ceilidh at All Hallowgate Methodist Church Hall, Victoria Grove, Ripon. Further details from Janet Barclay, 01765 604354.

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Concert: Rock Up To Christmas 2017 with Rock Up & Sing at Royal Hall.

Music: Acoustic open mic with Ade Payne at the Hales Bar. 4.30pm. Also Wednesday.

Music: Harrogate Jazz with vocalist Cherie Gears + the Andy Cholerton Trio at the Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm.

Music: Blues Bar presents Stax (3pm), Oblivion (6pm) & Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican. (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts acoustic session at The Regency.

Pannal

Event: Christmas musical ‘Song of Christmas’ to be performed at 10am at Pannal Methodist Church.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Christmas Northern Soul disco with DC 4-8pm.

Leyburn

Concert: Ripon St Cecllia Orchestra’s Christmas Spectacular at Tennants. 4pm. Tickets from The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Little Ripon Bookshop & at www.st-cecilia.org.uk

MONDAY

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents The Eagle Huntress at Ashville College. Mulled wine and mince pies. 7pm.

tadcaster

Event: Whist Drive at the Magnet Sports Club, Tadcaster 7.30pm. Great prizes, raffle and refreshments,

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Music: The Bon Jovi Experience at the Royal Hall.

Music: Harrogate Jazz with the Blues Dudes at The Empress on the Stay. 8.15pm.

Music: Christmas Cracker at The Knox, Knox Lane. 7pm.

Music: Acoustic at Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Contact Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

Harrogate

Event: Poems, Prose & Pints with guest poet Katherine Crocker at North Bar (upstairs room). 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Wetherby

Carols: Family Carol Concert on Wetherby Town Hall steps 7.30-8.30pm.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys carol concert with Knaresborough Silver Band 6.30pm.