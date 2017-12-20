There is nothing like this Dame!

York Theatre Royal’s pantomime is back with Jack and the Beanstalk.

With its usual brilliant nonsense, a star-studded cast and amazing backstage people, this giant panto is the show to see this Christmas.

As always, this production has a great cast. Berwick Kaler, one of York’s greatest treasures, writes and stars in his 39th York Theatre Royal pantomime as the Dame Mandy Manley. That is amazing as he had heart surgery a few months ago.

Martin Barrass has returned after an absence due to a motorcycle accident last year. It’s good to have him back.

David Leonard is up to his usual mischief as the villainous Dr McCarb and another York regular Suzy Cooper, one of Britain’s greatest panto actresses, is playing the 18-year-old Jill. Other stars include AJ Powell, playing Jack Manley and Luke Adamson as Useless Eustace. Danielle Mullan who has been at this panto for numerous years is playing Jill’s Bestie. Jack Lindsay who has also been at this panto for years is playing the Lord Mayor. Charleigh Webb, Scott Wallace, Jocelyn Zackon and Nathan Colman who are all incredibly talented are all in the wonderful Ensemble. Damian Cruden is once again the co-director with Kaler and you can be sure that they have made a wonderful show.

It has a hilarious slapstick scene and I also really liked the fantastic giant, Pat the cow and the magic beanstalk.

I think this is the greatest panto in the world so you should definitely go and see it this Christmas.