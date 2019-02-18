Ten things to do

Discover ten top things to do this week in and around Harrogate.

2. Eco Superheroes, RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate, February 25-March 3. Youngsters can enjoy a range of fun all-weather activities during half term. They can create bug hotels, get their hands dirty and learn how to compost or embark on an eco-hunt around the garden. Children will learn about the health properties of plants as well as the benefits of being outdoors in the fresh air. Normal garden admission.

3. Ice Cube, Millennium Square, Leeds, to February 24. The hugely popular Ice Cube is giving visitors a chance to whizz around the ice under a bigger, specially covered outdoor rink complete with new transparent marquee style roof. Returning for its second year, the new penguin club on Saturday and Sunday mornings will mean children can take their first steps on to the ice in a fun and safe environment with the aid of the popular penguins. There is also a dedicated accessible session every Thursday at 10am which is suitable for wheelchair users and other disabled persons. Book at www.millsqleeds.com/icecube

4. Boston Spa Beer Festival, Boston Spa Village Hall, Friday February 22 and Saturday 23. The festival boasts over 40 Yorkshire ales and cider and perry from across the UK, along with the Prosecco bar and new gin bar. The committee has teamed up with Folklore Society Gin this year, which is distilled in Yorkshire and stocked by Harvey Nicolls. Live music will be provided with funk and soul covers band, by Big J and the Piccolo Chickens, headlining on Friday and rock covers band, The Jacks, playing the top spot on the Saturday. On Saturday there will be children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon.

5. Ripon Branch of Save the Children Nearly New Sale, Hugh Ripley Hall, Wednesday February 27-March 2. Every year, for 40 years, the Ripon branch organise and host this huge event to raise essential funds for the leading children’s charity Save the Children. On sale will be bric-a-brac, toys, clothes, household goods, books, CDs/DVDs, tools and babywear.

6. Digital Makey, Harrogate Library, Saturday March 2. Virtual reality and digital arts will be among the futuristic and high-tech attractions at North Yorkshire’s first pop-up “Digital Makey” at Harrogate Library. The event allows people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in putting together technical creations and explore their ideas for creative design. There will be all kinds of creative tech kit made available, including Virtual Reality headsets, small programmable computers, including Raspberry Pi and Micro:bits, and robotic Lego.

7. 2019 Jorvik Viking Festival, York, to Wednesday February 27. The forgotten stories of Viking women and the influence they wielded is weaving a thread throughout the festival programme. The weekend now falls in the middle of the Festival, so visitors can enjoy the parade through the city centre, Strongest Viking and Best Beard competitions and spectacular evening son-et-lumière event. More at: www.jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk.

8. Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama, Harrogate High, on Saturday March 2, 9am, and Sunday 3, 9.30am. It’s woodwind, acting, prepared reading, musical theatre and the piano classes, with the Virtuoso Class on Sunday evening.

9. Soul Patrol, The Engine Shed, Wetherby, March 2, 7pm. Soul Patrol’s Sweet Soul Music is a tribute to a tribute to Motown and Stax. Tickets from www. ticketease.co.uk

10. Grandad’s Island, York Theatre Royal Studio, February 26-March 2. Syd’s favourite person in the whole wide world is Grandad. And Grandad’s favourite person is Syd. Based on the 2015 Sainsbury’s Children’s Book of the Year.