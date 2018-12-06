Special visitor to fly in to Sherburn-in-Elmet library

A very special visitor is expected to Sherburn & Villages Community Library on Saturday, December 15.

Santa Claus and his magical helpers will spend two hours from 10am until noon in the library’s Snowy Grotto, meeting lots of children and presenting each of them with a gift bag.

Places are limited so must be booked at the library in advance; tickets cost £3.50 per child.

Seasonal refreshments will be available for parents, grandparents, carers and reindeers, of course.

Volunteers who run the library, which serves not only Sherburn residents but also those in surrounding villages, are ‘ho-ho’ hoping that lots of people will join their Christmas celebration.

All they need now is a parking space for a sleigh and six reindeers..

Sherburn Community Library, run and developed by Sherburn Community Trust, hosts various weekly activities.

These include storytimes for youngsters aged up to four years. The sessions run on Tuesdays, 10.30-11.15am and Thursdays from 10-11am.

Hungate Primary also visits the library, during term time.