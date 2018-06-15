Open gardens set to display best

Barwick in Elmet is looking forward to welcoming many visitors to its annual open gardens on Sunday June 24.

Eleven gardens will be open to view from 1-5pm for an inclusive £3 programme, available from the free car park off Main Street.

Both village churches and their grounds will also be open and refreshments will be available at the Village Hall.

Geoff Yapp Treasurer of Barwick in Bloom said: “This is always a lovely annual occasion and is much enjoyed by all our visitors. It is real chance to explore our award winning historic village.”

Barwick in Elmet has received Gold Awards in Britain in Bloom or Yorkshire in Bloom for the last 11 years.