On the hunt for bunnies

The Great Knaresborough Bunny Hunt is returning for a second year.

Last year Painting Pots Knaresborough hosted the hunt, which raised £1,216.50 between two charities and saw hundreds of families flock to the town to seek out the painted ceramic bunnies.

This Easter, April 13-28, there will be more bunnies, more prizes and businesses involved say the organisers.

“There will be 15 bunnies to find around fabulous Knaresborough,” said Laura Dudley of Painting Pots.

“Plus there will be a very special bunny designed by one winning hunter.”

There will also be instant mini treats donated by local supermarkets, the chance to win one of three prize bundles made up of goodies from all the businesses involved, and a new, watercolor map from the The Relentless Crafter.

Maps are available from Painting Pots Knaresborough, Castlegate and The Black Mulberry, Waterside for £2, with all profit going to charities - Henshaws arts and crafts centre and Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library.

Laura added: “The success of last year’s Bunny Hunt blew me away.”