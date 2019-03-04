New arrivals on the farm

Spring is well and truly on the way at Home Farm at Temple Newsam, with adorable twin lambs arriving last weekend.

Roecroft Bonnie, one of Temple Newsam’s Manx Loaghtan sheep, gave birth to the twins and since then four more ewes have given birth.

The farm’s first calf of the season also came to greet the team last week when new mum Templeson Tallulah gave birth to a heifer calf.

And the cute arrivals don’t stop there; a litter of Middle White piglets have also been born this week, with another due very soon.

The next few weeks are set to be very busy at Home Farm, with 58 cows, 85 sheep and 10 goats all due to give birth, meaning there’ll be lots for visitors to see at the historic east Leeds attraction.

All the new arrivals are out and about at Home Farm and lucky visitors might even see one come into the world.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and active lifestyles, said: “Our visitors love seeing the baby animals and I know the staff at the farm will be eager to show them off.”

Home Farm is open 10am until 4pm Tuesday to Sunday inclusive. Last entry is 45 minutes before closing.