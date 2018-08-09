Legendary rock night is back in Harrogate

Harrogate’s most legendary rock night is returning for one night only this weekend - or for one afternoon only, rather.

Bottom of the Bottle was held with huge success at various Harrogate bars and clubs including the Viper Rooms, Revolution, Rehab and more for 13 years from 2002 to 2015.

Some of its shows even featured in national music magazines Rock Sound magazine and Kerrang!

The Omega Era's Johnny Skinner.



The brainchild of DJ Trev who also helmed the night throughout, the night was important not only for championing metal, hard rock and punk in a town not known for these musical genres but for bringing top quality acts from across the UK to share the bill with more local bands.



Wrap it all up with DJ Trev’s assured and lively MC-ing, ace choice of tracks and penchant for fun and fancy dress and it’s no surprise the night prospered.



Now Trev is bringing it back as part of Knaresborough’s annual feva festival this Sunday afternoon, for the sheer fun of it, if the event’s subtitle “chaos reigns” is anything to go by!



Running from noon to 6pm at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre at Bond End, this one-off revival will see Trev joined by a wide cross-section of acts playing proverbial headbanging tunes amid the sand of feva’s ‘urban beach’.



The line-up includes Ben Marsden (playing power anthems), Ben Sowden (pop punk hits), Gavin Dickson (afternoon drinking tunes), Johnny Skinner (rock n Grohl) and Captain & The Bear (‘the kids are alright’ covers).



Despite DJ-ing widely across the UK, DJ Trev has always been a big supporter of local events, getting involved in the past with Fringe Crawl Day and Picnic in the Park.

