Kickstarter success for amazing Harrogate filmmaker

An award-winning 20-year-old Harrogate independent filmaker is celebrating the success of a crowdfunding campaign to make his debut feature film described as a " love letter” to the town.

Sam Hartshorn, who made his film aged just six, is delighted the movie has hit the £2, 000 goal he set on Kickstarter.

But, the coming-of-age movie, which will he shot next month in a variety of Harrogate locations, would still benefit from more donations.

Writer/director Sam said: "The best thing to come out of this experience so far is how I’ve connected with so many local filmmakers- Harrogate really is putting itself on the map as a source of creative talent.

"I've been collaborating with other Harrogate filmmakers, including Velton Lishke, who is casting-director on the film.

"We have two principal actors from Harrogate Grammar School; I’ve been consistently blown away by the talent developed under Lucy Vincent’s direction (The school’s Theatre Studies Teacher).

"I’m hoping to collaborate with Homefire Recording Studios in order to include some local musicians’ work within the film, too."



Located on kickstarter.com in the projects section under the heading "Cardboard Fort An independent feature film, built in Harrogate", Sam's movie will seek to capture those troubling teenage years against the background of a vibrant and warm summer.



Currently studying Film and Television Production at the University of York. Sam's short movies have won several awards, including EON’s Ones To Watch award in 2016. And he built a YouTube channel which has more than 1.6 million views.

But Cardboard Fort will be a whole new step forward for this committed filmmaker.



Sam said: "The biggest challenge on Cardboard Fort will be that for the majority of the crew, this is their first feature film, and so maintaining group morale over an extended period will be a challenge.

"But the crew has worked on short films together many times now.

"Using crowdfunding posed quite a daunting challenge but I’ve been blown away by the generosity of those around me.

"We’re committed to making one hell of a film for them now!



Described as an "action-packed film", Cardboard Fort follows the adventures of new-kid-on-the-block Charlie and his search for a mysterious arsonist after this beloved cardboard fort is mysteriously burned to the ground.

Scenes set to be shot soon include a big water fight between rivals, a game of capture the flag and a bike race through the streets of Harrogate.

Sam said: "We have all the budget we need for most of the production costs, such as feeding the cast and crew and insuring all the expensive kit we are hiring, but Cardboard Fort is built around its production design; the bright costumes, the key props and of course, the fort!

"People's kind and generous donations will help to create the world our characters live in, and we want it to be as vibrant as possible for them!"

As a teenager in 2014, Sam was awarded EON's Ones To Watch award.

He has had a short featured on BBC3's "The Fear" and has also attracted praise from Rogue One director, Gareth Edwards for his short film Where Were You?

