James Martin cooks up a new show for Harrogate

Superstar chef James Martin will be coming to Harrogate this October following the huge success of his 2016 tour.

On the Road…Again will see James bring the experiences of his hit TV shows French Adventure, American Adventure and Saturday Morning with James Martin to this new live show, at Harrogate Convention Centre on October 24.

His legendary cooking skills will be on display, dazzling the audiences with his skill, speed and dexterity, and of course his usual unabashed humour.

Audiences can expect an entertaining, fast-moving, immersive show, jam-packed with James’ signature cooking demonstrations and full of exciting twists.

Although food will be at the heart of the show, James will also be joined by special guests and promises some big surprises.

He learned to play guitar for his last tour, so who knows what surprise he will pull out of the pan this year.

James was born in North Yorkshire, near Castle Howard, and went to primary school in Amotheraby.

He honed his culinary skills at what was Scarborough Technical College.

He presented Saturday Kitchen for the BBC and appeared on Ready Steady Cook.

He also hosted cooking competition The Box in which contestants were given a box of ingredients to turn into a winning dish.