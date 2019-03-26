Hop over to Whixley egg hunt

Families can meet the Easter Bunny and follow his clues through Whixley to help Yorkshire children’s cancer charity CandelLighters.

The annual event in the village, on Saturday April 20, starting at 1pm, is open to all.

“This is a magical event,” said spokesman Lynsey Farnworth.

Participants get to meet the Easter Bunny, follow clues that take them through Whixley and end up at the Village Hall where the parents can have a cup of tee or wine while the children do fun Easter crafts for free.

Entry is £6 per child or £10 for two children. Book in advance at: lynseyfarnworth@yahoo.co.uk or phone 07748072795.