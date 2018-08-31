Harrogate Theatre: 3 shows, 3 weeks, 1 cast

True theatre-lovers – and fans of sheer entertainment – can look forward to the treat of treats next week when ‘rep’ returns to Harrogate Theatre for the first time in half a century.

A revolving cast will perform three hits plays one week a time for three weeks.



And what a cast! Put together by producer Phil Stewart and director Ben Roddy of Ben&Phil theatre company, the nine-strong list is full of familiar – and very versatile – faces.

Phil said: “We picked three great plays and then searched for the right cast. We’re really excited to have got all the actors we asked for.”



In the line-up will be Rebecca Wheatley, who played Amy Howard in BBC’s Casualty; Polly Lister, who is a Harrogate panto regular; Louis Tamone, whplayed Sam Owen in Hollyoaks; John Hester, who has a huge CV on stage, film and TV; Katy Dean, another Harrogate panto regular who plays nurse Hastings in Emmerdale, Polly Lister, who appeared in Martina Cole’s Lady Killers on ITV, and Phil Stewart himself, who is fresh from the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night on the West End.



Phil said: “It’s hard work putting on three different classic plays in three weeks. Some of the cast will be in all three plays, others in two.

“The fun is seeing how each of them rises to the occasion in totally different roles in quick succession.

“We’re hoping people will buy the season ticket for all three plays and see just how special rep is.”



Harrogate Theatre rep line-up:

September 4-8: sophisticated hit farce Boeing Boeing.

September 11-15: Agatha Christie’s Dial M for Murder.

September 18-22: Noel Coward’s Private Lives.

