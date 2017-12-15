Harrogate Film Festival's BAFTA accreditation hopes

Harrogate Film Festival is to return next year with a popcorn box full of exciting and events and a special guest starn with the aim of winning BAFTA accreditation.

The first festival forged a distinctive path based on being both audience-friendly and interactive, though with a serious film buff side, too.

When curtain goes up on festival number two in just over three months time, it will be bigger and even more imaginative, said its one-man organising team.

Adam Chandler, director of Harrogate based video production company Reel Film, said: "Last year was great. There was some good stuff and some less so, so I thought "let's do all the good stuff again but let's do it bigger and better."

Tickets for double the number of seats will be on sale this year and its sponsors are also back, including Everyman cinema, Raworths, Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate Film Society and a new supporter - Transdev bus company.

The event, which will run from March 2-4, 2018, will open with an exciting celebration of everything James Bond in Cardamom Black restaurant, complete with a a three-course meal, a casino and super cars.

Other imaginative screenings include a mobile cinema run by Transdev, a screen and talk hosted by Harrogate Film Society of Quentin Tarantino's legendary Reservoir Dogs at North Bar, the return of last year's sold-out hit A Night at the Museum in the Royal Pump Rooms Museum and a cocktail masterclass in The Pit for a screening of Tom Cruise's Cocktail.

To show its film buff credentials, the critically-acclaimed independent filmmakers competition is returning with the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers among the judges..

Last year the competition attracted entries from filmmakers across the globe and the next one has already racked up 400 entries from 40 countries with a significant number from Britain this time.

And a new category of crime films has been added to the competition.

The aim for Harrogate Film Festival is for the competition to become BAFTA-accredited, said its young organiser.

Adam Chandler said: "The quality, variety and number of films have now made us look at becoming BAFTA accredited which would be fantastic.

"I've stuck to hosting 16 events for 2018 but, if this goes well, there will be a big step up in 2019.

"We've also got a big name surprise lined up for the Royal Hall for this one but I can't reveal who yet!"

Chelsea Talbot, events coordinator at Everyman Cinema said: “We’re very excited to be hosting the competition screening for the second year of the Harrogate Film Festival.

"The whole event has gone from strength to strength in its two years and we’ve extremely proud to be on board again and hope to see the festival continue to grow in the years to come.”

Tickets are available now at www.harrogatefilm.co.uk or on 01423 502116.