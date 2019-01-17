Funfair heads back indoors at Harrogate hall

Harrogate’s indoor funfair for families will return to the Yorkshire Event Centre next month after a hugely successful inaugural event last year.

The huge Hall 1, which is the biggest single event space in the North East, will once again be filled with rides to suit all ages from dodgems and waltzers to the cup and saucers and fun house for youngsters.

There will also be new rides including a twister, crazy bulls, jump and smile as well as a large selection of children’s rides. All rides are free once admission, £10, is paid for, either in advance or on the gate.

Under 3’s go free, spectators are £2 and a new online only offer is £35 for a group of four riding. Tickets are available online with no booking fee and visitors are advised to book in advance as each session will be limited to avoid queues.

The funfair will run from Monday February 25 to Sunday March 3, with free parking.

Paul Ashton from the Yorkshire Event Centre said: “We’re delighted to welcome back the Harrogate Indoor Funfair which was a storming success last October half term.

“Visitor feedback was fantastic and we look forward to building on this success, with an event for every one of every age, whatever the weather!”

John Lowery from Events and Attractions Limited which organises the funfair itself said: “We are looking forward to returning to the Yorkshire Event Centre with our indoor funfair concept. The event proved popular on our last visit with customers even returning two or three times and one customer who said it was the best £10 they had ever spent on their child.”

Tickets from: www.indoorfunfair.co.uk