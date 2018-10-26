Frightwater Valley launches on explosive half term fun

Lightwater Valley near Ripon is being transformed into Frightwater Valley as part of its spooky Halloween celebrations (October 27-31).

The theme park will be hosting a series of spooktacular events and activities designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, from family-friendly scares to truly terrifying encounters there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can also join in the frightful fun as part of the Hallowe’en fancy dress competition which will be taking place on the Lightwater stage between 3-3.30pm each day.

For the more intrepid there’s the chance to enjoy some grown-up thrills and chills inside the Live Scare Maze in the Events Hall and the Scare Maze Walkthrough in the Marquee; both of which will be open for risky business from 1pm.

The scares culminate with the Frightwater Finale lakeside fireworks spectacular (6pm Saturday, 5.30pm Sunday-Wednesday).

It will be choreographed to music and set over the picturesque Swan Lake.

The theme park rides are open as usual from 10am and once darkness falls the 10 minute firework show will start. Book tickets at www.lightwatervalley.co.uk