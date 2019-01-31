Fab February Family Fun for young families

Lightwater Valley is inviting families with younger children the chance to enjoy a fun-packed February Half Term – whatever the weather.

Aimed at the Under 8s and running from Thursday 21 to Tuesday 26, Fab Feb Family Fun features a host of ndoor and outdoor events and activities on offer throughout the holidays.

With more than a dozen different attractions to explore there’s something for everyone including lots of child-friendly rides.

There will also be special UV puppet show performances in the brand new show barn.

Families will be able to visit the Riggmoor Mobile Farm with lots of cute and cuddly animals for you to pet and feed, including rabbits, rides and activities open at Fab Feb Family Fun: Skyrider, Eagles’ Creek Farm, Carousel, Eagle’s Claw, Trauma Tower, Noah’s Ark, Human Cannonball, Lady Bug, Space Pirates, New Young Fun Jungle Indoor play, Riggmoor Farm, Outdoor Play, UV puppet show in the new show barn and the Lightwater Express Train.

Plus there’s also the opportunity to enjoy 18 holes of fun packed Jurassic Golf as you putt past some fearsome prehistoric predators. Additional charge applies.

And there is the indoor Soft Play and Cafe perfect for under 8s to run off some energy while mum and dad have a seat and a relaxing coffee. If lunch is in your plans there are also places to grab a bite to eat.

Due to the popularity of this event tickets must be pre-booked online, payment on the day is not available. Pre-bookings must be made by midnight on the day before you wish to visit and cannot be made the same day. Tickets cost £7.95 per person.

The full park is not open. Website: www.lightwatervalley.co.uk