Who'd have thought it - Gomez singer in Harrogate district gig

It's just hours until a member of legendary Mercury Prize-winning band Gomez appears on stage in the Harrogate district.

Tonight's concert starring Ben Ottewell is just one of the wide-ranging musical highlights of this year’s feva festival in Knaresborough.

The opening night, tonight, Friday of this community-organised annual arts extravaganza sees the band’s singer and lead guitarist performing in the intimate confines ofthe lovely Frazer Theatre.

Ben Ottewell was a key member of the rootsy Gomez whose debut album Bring It On featuring Ottewell’s distinctive deep, raspy voice. won the Mercury Prize in 1998.

For his Frazer Theatre show, Ottewell will mainly be playing tracks from highly-acclaimed, Gomez-like solo albums such as A Man Apart.

Running from August 9 to August 18, feva offers everything from art trails to spoken word, street performers to the urban beach at Henshaws, Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival to guided tours of secret Second World War locations in the area.

Other musical highlights in feva will include Beats on the Beach with DJ Rory Hoy at Henshaws this Saturday, The Blarge at Carriages gardens the same day, Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies at Frazer Theatre next Tuesday and an Elton John tribute act at Knaresborough Working Men’s Club next Wednesday.

The music programme will also include a significant contribution by Orb. the Knaresborough-based community mental health arts charity, which will be presenting two ambitious events this Saturday and next Wednesday.

DJ Trev’s Bottom of the Bottle returns to Henshaws this Sunday from noon.

