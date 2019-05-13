This week: Major rock gig at Harrogate Theatre

He's sang with Dave Grohl and now sells out 02 Academies across the UK but the lead vocalist of Harrogate's top band says what he is looking forward to most is this week's major charity rock gig at Harrogate Theatre.

Jay Apperley, lead singer and guitarist of the UK Foo Fighters said the special homecoming gig at Harrogate Theatre this Friday, May 17, would be a night to remember.

This is a call - The UK Foo Fighters Jay Apperley, right, on stage with Dave Grohl in Brighton. (Picture by Kalpesh Patel)



Jay said: “It wasn’t like this in the beginning but we now sellout our own headline tours nationwide.

"The show is a a collaborative fundraiser with Harrogate Theatre's associate director, Phil Lowe who is a massive hard rock and metal fan."

Jay and his fellow UK Foo members Arron Warner (bass), Jamie Valentine (guitar/vocals), Nick Wright (keyboards) and Alex Bailey (drums/vocals), who have featured in the pages of Rolling Stone magazine, will be raising funds for Harrogate Hospital’s Cardiac Unit and Harrogate Theatre’s restoration.



A true local man, Jay has achieved all this in his 'spare' time while working at Stratstone BMW Motors at Pannal in Harrogate.

Rock fans may also be interested to know that, appropriately enough, Harrogate brewery Daleside's Monkey Wrench beer will be available at the Harrogate Theatre show this Friday night.



Talking about the band's slow rise to global fame, Jay said: "It is nearly 12 years since UK Foo Fighters’ first shows in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

"To think this all started as a local covers band called Speedsta in 2004.

"A band I was invited to front and name, my first ever band at 37 years old. Late to the party eh?!



"Speedsta gained popularity locally playing tracks from some of my favourite bands. Such as Nirvana, Green Day, RHCP, White Stripes, QOTSA and Stereophonics but in particular, it was our covers of Foo Fighters that resonated somehow.

"Now, 12 years on, we’re now World-Famous amongst the Foos’ fan community, heralded as the tribute to the Foos in a BBC documentary celebrating ‘Tribute’, profiling us alongside the Foo’s on their road to headlining Glastonbury in 2017 as we celebrated 10 years and they 20.



"We have literally played the length and breadth of this country, to just a few hundred and to as many as 15,000 and everything in between.

"In 2017 we were celebrating 10 years as a tribute to the mighty Foo’s. I wanted to give something back, to support my local music scene but the opportunity just never presented itself.

"This show been years in the making. We haven't done a 'Theatre Special - The Ultimate Foo Fighters Experience’ before. It could be the beginning of something completely new."



This Friday's show will be presented by Speedsta Promotions.

The show will be followed by an after-show party at Monteys Rock Cafe.

The event's MC will be Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

