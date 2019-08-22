This is what Wet Wet Wet man will play at Knaresborough

One of Wet Wet Wet's main songwriters who is playing in the Harrogate district tomorrow, Friday seems to be, perhaps, in the happiest place in his whole career.

The record industry may have changed beyond recognition but multi-talented Graeme Clark is thriving.

While enjoying a folk-inflected solo career, the bass player, singer and songwriter is still performing in huge shows with hitmakers Wet Wet Wet, albeit now with a different singer to Marti Pellow.

Once derided as 'uncool' by critics for offering huge hits like Love Is All Around from the soundtrack of Four Weddings and a Funeral, nostalgia for all things 1980s has meant a reappraisal of this Scottish band's smooth pop-soul, much of which was down to Clark's talents.

In advance of Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough playing Frazer Theatre tomorrow, August 23, Graeme Clark told me on the phone: “I suppose we were nevr going to be cool in the 'indie' world of the time but we weren't trying to be. It wasn't us.

Even as young men we understood that our ticket out of Clydebank was to write pop songs that would stand the test of time.

"We realised that commercial success would mean you reliquished 'credibility.'

"We grew up listening to Orange Juice. We loved Aztec Camera. Roddy Frame wrote fantastic songs and he was only 17.

"But it was pointless for us to go the indie way.

"Years later, people's record collections expand and they come to like different kinds of music."

As for today's digitally-dominated record industry, like a lot of successful musicians from rock's 'golden era', he is both slightly mystified but defiant.

Graeme said: "“It’s hard to figure what the music biz is these days. I heard if you got 300, 000 streams a month, you make the same as the minimum wage.

"Playing live is the future."

His current solo tour sees Graeme, 54, playing a wide variety of songs from his long musical life, all the way from solo albums such as Radio Silence and Mr Understanding and a smattering of Wet Wet Wet classics such as Goodnight Girl, Angel Eyes and Julia Says - accompanied by skilled musicians Stevie Lawrence on bouzouki and Fiona Cuthill on fiddle.

