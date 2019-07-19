This is Harrogate's newest music festival for all the family

A new music festival will take place in Harrogate tomorrow, Saturday, and we don't mean Harrogate Fake Festival which is also taking place!

The first RailFest day of music and fun will take place at Harrogate & District Railway Athletic Club’s ground on Station View.

Presented by Harrogate Railway FC, it's a new family music festival with live music.

Harrogate charity tackles suicide 'stigma' with new event



Running from 11am til late, the line-up include LMX (Little Mix Tribute), Danny Murphy as Olly Murs, Sarah Collins Keep the Faith, Chequered Past, The Diamonds, Hot Sauce, The ABBA Experience.



The day will also include fun activities for children, including a fun fair, food stands, outside bar, ice cream van, glitter face painting and more.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

Moon landing - Harrogate hotel's spectacular 'stargazing' offer