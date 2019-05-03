The Harrogate band who dreamed big - and succeeded!

The Harrogate man behind the biggest charity rock gig for years has been talking about how the now world famous band he created went from the town’s small bars to the big venues.

Jay Apperley, lead singer and guitarist of the UK Foo Fighters who play a special homecoming gig at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, May 17, said he didn’t see the band’s phenomenal success coming at all.

Jay said: “It wasn’t like this in the beginning but we now sellout our own headline tours nationwide. We’ve become world famous amongst the Foos’ fan community and were heralded as THE tribute to the Foos in a BBC documentary in 2017 which profiled us alongside the real Foos.”

Incredibly, Jay has done all this while working at Stratstone BMW Motors at Pannal in Harrogate after starting humble on the town’s bar scene.

Talking about the UK Foos early years, Jay said:“It is nearly 12 years since UK Foo Fighters’ first shows in Harrogate and Knaresborough. To think this all started as a local covers band called Speedsta in 2004, my first ever band and was 37-years-old!

“Speedsta gained popularity locally playing tracks from some of my favourite bandss, such as Nirvana, Green Day, and QOTSA but, in particular, it was our covers of Foo Fighters that resonated.”

“It was a conversation with Loz Shirley, who was landlord at the then Rat & Parrot at that point, that triggered the idea of us becoming a tribute band.

“But Sharon and Simon at Blues Bar in Harrogate, in particular, were very supportive.

“I’m proof that if you dream big and set your sights on being the best that you can possibly be, anything is possible.

Jay and his fellow UK Foo members Arron Warner (bass), Jamie Valentine (guitar/vocals), Nick Wright (keyboards) and Alex Bailey (drums/vocals) will be raising funds for Harrogate Hospital’s Cardiac Unit and Harrogate Theatre’s restoration.

