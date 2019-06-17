Pateley Bridge Players in rehearsal for Blue Remembered Hills

It is the summer of 1943 and Peter, Willie, John, Raymond, Donald, Angela and Audrey ‘play out’ in the fields and woods around their homes.

But these seven-year-olds may not be quite as they seem.

In Dennis Potter’s play Blue Remembered Hills the children are all played by adults, complete with short trousers and scabby knees for the boys and plaits, pig tails and a doll in a battered pram for the girls.

Although we laugh at the characters and some of their behaviour, we also recognise their cruelty and selfishness as alliances shift and change between them.

In a whirl of constant, restless activity, the lives of the children are full of joy and horror, anxiety and delight all set against the backdrop of World War Two.

Alongside this play we will find out more about the actual experiences of local people during the war; service personnel and evacuees, with bombings and plane crashes, rationing, recipes and blackout.

These will be retold through dramatic readings and using images and music from the time.

So, come along and meet the children and hear about the real drama as it was lived in Nidderdale.

Blue Remembered Hills by Dennis Potter with Nidderdale Remembers World War Two performed by Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society at the Playhouse, Pateley Bridge, from Monday July 8 to Saturday July 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk