'No mini tornado please' say Harrogate village show organisers

The hard-working volunteers behind one of the Harrogate district’s longest-running and popular village shows are hoping there will be no repeat of last year’s mini-tornado at this year’s event.

Weather conditions at Birstwith Show in 2018 were so bad, briefly, that only the presence of cadets from Harrogate Army Foundation College rescued the situation as the wind tore through the marquees in the village field.



But today's show (Saturday) which has survived everything since it was 152 years ago - even serious flooding only a few years ago.



Show chairman Sean McPartland, who has also been preoccupied with his epic international cycle for charity, said better weather this Saturday would be welcome.

He said: “The sun has been shining brightly in the build-up.

“I am keeping my fingers crossed it will be the same on Saturday.”

The secret of Birstwith Show is, perhaps, because it has always blended its traditonal rural show roost with sheer fun, that and 40 army cadets who will be on hand to help again.

This year’s event, which runs from noon til late includes not only the Birstwith Horticultural Show but live music, children’s events, food and drink and a dog show.

Birstwith Show committee member Amy Howard also said a little controversy never hurt.



She said: “This year for the first time we have had to introduce stewards to guard and check the exhibits!

“Last year we had “tomatogate” and took the decision to disqualify the whole class.

“Someone had sabotaged the exhibits and taken a tomato off each plate.”



The main special guest attraction this year is Dangerous Steve who will be juggling fire and chainsaws.

Committee member Andrea Walwyn paid tribute to everyone who helps organise and run the Birstwith Show.

She said: “The commitment from everyone in the village is tireless.”

