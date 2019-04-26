Music legend coup for remarkable North Yorks fest

It’s a sign of how far a small but perfectly-formed arts festival in a lovely village in North Yorkshire punches above its weight that this year’s event includes visits by both jazz legend Courtney Pine and popular TV presenter and Strictly star John Sargeant.

Since it was first launched in 1994 in the lovely village of Aldborough near Boroughbridge, the Northern Aldborough Festival has built a formidable reputation each June in classical music and for the beautiful, intimate nature of its venues.

But this year’s line-up is more remarkable than ever.



Taking place from June 13 to June 22, Courtney Pine who will be taking to the Aldborough stage with MOBO award-winning pianist Zoe Rahman.

Together the pair will offer an intimate programme performed from Pine’s album The Ballad Book.

A Harrogate star: Forget Neil Young, it's Niall Summerton



Another big name coming are The King’s Singers, the world’s leading vocal sextet, who promise to thrill the audience with a wide repertoire including close harmony arrangements of popular hits and Renaissance Polyphony.



The Fitzwilliam String Quartet, one of the UK’s most loved ensembles, will perform with friends as an Octet and their repertoire including Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky. Political commentator and broadcaster John Sergeant will appear on Saturday, June 15.



Violinist Tim Kliphuis with his sextet will offer a stunning musical blend of gypsy jazz, classical and folk.

Among the emerging artists making Aldborough debuts are the German pianist Mario Häring, whose recent prize-winning performance at The Leeds was widely lauded and North Yorkshire-born mezzo soprano Chloe Latchmore, currently finding employment at Glyndebourne Festival Opera.



Anything but po-faced, there’s always a fun element at Northern Aldborough Festival. This year there will be a special performance of Bessy Goes Busking which tells a fun musical story and workshop for children.



The last night set in the grounds of Aldborough Manor will see a Motown-style supergroup, Low Resolution, take to the open-air stage with a fireworks finale.

Harrogate set for ultimate Foo Fighters experience