Music festival in Ripon - here's everything you need to know

Ripon's Lodgefest music festival is back! And as the countdown to the event starts, organisers are promising another packed line-up full of top local bands and family entertainment.

Raising funds for a number of important Ripon charities, Lodgefest will once again be held in the grounds of the city's South Lodge pub on July 6, 12pm to 11pm.

Crowds at Lodgefest. Picture: Lauren Magee.

Mitch Kirk, who is organising the event with Vicky Linch, the landlady at South Lodge, said the atmosphere is always electric.

He told the Ripon Gazette: "It has a really nice, friendly atmosphere - lots of local people out having a good time together. It's all local bands playing, who want to contribute to the atmosphere and help raise money for good causes.

"We're supporting Ripon charities because we care about doing our bit for the community - and people spending money on their tickets know that they're supporting a local cause in doing so.

"We hope people enjoy it this year, it's a great family day out."

Also Known As takes to the stage. Picture: Lauren Magee.

Full music line-up and set timings this year:

Replay - 12.30pm

Chris Newton - 1.15pm

Pen and Stu - 2pm

The Elders - 3pm

Forever Sunday - 4.15pm

RMB - 5.30pm

9 Bar - 7pm

Also Known As - 8.15pm

Straight Shooter - 9.45pm

Tickets cost £10, and wristbands are available to buy at South Lodge and at the gate.