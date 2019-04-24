Mozart's comic opera Cosi Fan Tutte on way to Harrogate Theatre

Swansea City Opera make a welcome return to Harrogate with a production of Mozart’s popular and uproarious comic opera, Così fan tutte.

The company is known for its sparkling performances of comic opera.

Beautifully staged in English with classical 19th century costumes, and performed by some of the finest singers and orchestral players in the country, Così fan tutte contains some of Mozart’s most ravishing music and makes for an enchanting and hilarious evening’s entertainment - a feast for the eyes and ears.

Supposedly based on a true story, this comic tale of deception, doubt, devotion and the twists and turns of romantic love, sees how a cynical old man, Don Alfonso. leads two naïve officers into a scandalous wager, in order to prove that it is against a woman’s nature to be faithful – ‘Così fan tutte’ – ‘all women are alike’. As the story unfolds we see just how well he succeeds; at first the women are not willing, but later … well you must wait and see.

It is on at Harrogate Theatre on Thursday April 25 at 7.30pm.

There will be a pre-performance talk at 6.15pm, given by the artistic director of Swansea City Opera, Brendan Wheatley.

Tickets: 01423 502116 or on line here