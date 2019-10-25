Leading Harrogate singer to headline Royal Hall and play HMV store

One of the most popular singers and bands in the Harrogate area is gearing up for its biggest weekend of the year.

Not only will The Paul Mirfin Band be performing live at the town’s HMV store, they are also headlining their own festival at the Royal Hall in Harrogate.



The in-store appearance tomorrow, Saturday will see Tony Cummings, boss of their record label Light Song, turning up as this accomplished rootsy, semi-acoustic outfit launches their vinyl version of their successful Ancient Roads album.



The band are also expected to showcase tracks from their recent EP Light Up, which includes UK Christian Chart topper Ain’t No Grave.



Soulful, bluesy singer-songwriter Paul Mirfin said: “We think vinyl fans are going to love the mellow tones and enhanced detail that only the vinyl experience can capture so come along and get your copy signed by the band. We’ll also be playing live in the store from 3.30pm to 4pm.

The band’s True North festival is back this Sunday for a third year after selling out the Royal Hall both times in previous years.

The proceeds this year will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.



Featuring great performances from some of Yorkshire’s most talented musicians, dancers and artists, the band, the line-up is the best yet.



On the bill will be inspirational youngsters from Dance United, Bradford, uplifting sounds from Knaresborough Silver Band and the exquisite vocals of Nicola Mills.

The Paul Mirfin Band will be back to headline with special guest rapper extraordinaire Tre.



Returning for the second year as MC will be Dean Heeley. The more unusual acts this year will include the Shirobara Taiko drumming company.



Artists from the region will also be creating a visual display of work in the foyer area with cards, prints and gift items for sale.



The next local appearance by the globe-trotting The Paul Mirfin Band, who recently played in Solvenia, will be at Six Poor Folk off the Market Place in Knaresborough on Thursday, November 28.

