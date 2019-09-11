Jarvis Cocker, The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling to perform at UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate

Jarvis Cocker, The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling are among the artists that will appear at a free events space during UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate.

The frontman of legendary Sheffield group Pulp, which sold over 10 million records, will be performing a DJ set in the Fan Zone, located on The Stray, at 8.30pm on Friday September 27 after the Men’s Under-23 Road Race.

The Pigeon Detectives then take the stage at 7.40pm the next day once the Women’s Elite Road Race has concluded.

The Leeds-based indie rock band have produced two top 10 albums, one of which (Wait For Me) went platinum in the UK.

Finally, The Feeling will help round off the Championships in on Sunday September 29 at 6.30pm after the Men’s Elite Road Race.

Fans can expected hits such as Fill My Little World, Love it When You Call and Never Be Lonely from the five-piece.

Harrogate singer Litany’s set will begin at 4.50pm on the Saturday, with tribute band UK Foo Fighters following her at 6.05pm.

Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley said: “We’re delighted to have booked these amazing musicians and they will definitely add to the carnival atmosphere inside the Fan Zone. Their performances will be worth waiting for once the racing has concluded and I’m sure they’ll appeal to cycling and non-cycling fans alike.

“Our Fan Zone is for everyone and we’re proud to be offering this calibre of entertainment completely free of charge. We’re looking forward to seeing thousands of people enjoying over the nine days of action and sincerely hope this will be a Championships to remember.”

The UCI Road World Championships have only been held in Great Britain on three previous occasions, the most recent of which was at Goodwood in 1982.

The 2019 Championships will take place in Yorkshire between September 22 to 29.

The first weekend is described by organisers as "especially family friendly", with entertainment being aimed specifically at children.

The Fan Zone will also host the official opening ceremony on the first Saturday, with the live acts helping get the championships off to a spectacular start.

Giant screens in the zone will allow people to watch every race live and every medal presentation taking place on the main stage, while there will also be a wide range of food and drinks providers on hand, as well as a traders village and official merchandise store.