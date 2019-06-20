Nina Logue shines as Eliza Doolittle, transforming from Covent Garden flower girl to well spoken lady.

IN PICTURES: My Fair Lady at Harrogate Theatre

The curtain has gone up on the Harrogate Operatic Players production of Lerner and Loewe's musical My Fair Lady.

It runs at Harrogate Theatre until Saturday June 22, daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

The musical is by Lerner and Loewe and is based on Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. ''Linguist Professor Higgins attempts to turn cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a lady of high society

Ballad On the Street Where You Live is one of the songs in the show. Daniel Stanford plays the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill

Nina Logue as Eliza leads the cast in one of the numbers from the show

Prof Higgins is played by Mark Sowden, bringing echoes of Rex Harrison to the role.''His friend Col Pickering is played by Gavin Mills

