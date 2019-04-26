IN PICTURES: Gerry Anderson - from Thunderbirds to Terrahawks

1. Four Feather Falls

The series was the first to use an early version of Anderson's Supermarionation puppetry. ''Thirty-nine 13-minute episodes were produced, broadcast by Granada from February until November 1960.''The setting is the late 19th-century fictional Kansas town of Four Feather Falls, where the hero of the series, Tex Tucker, is a sheriff. ''The four feathers of the title refers to four magical feathers given to Tex by the Indian chief Kalamakooya as a reward for saving his grandson: two of the feathers allowed Tex's guns to swivel and fire without being touched whenever he was in danger, whilst the other two conferred the power of speech on Tex's horse and dog.''Nicholas Parsons was the voice of Tex

third party

other