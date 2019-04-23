How Ripon's old Yorkshire Bank building will become a canvas for art

A group of Ripon artists have announced plans to bring a new lease of life to the city's former Yorkshire Bank building, in a special event that will coincide with the Tour de Yorkshire.

In a striking takeover that will transform the Market Square building into a canvas for art, seven artists from in and around Ripon and Northallerton will display their work and invite visitors to see the world through their eyes.

The exhibition, which runs from April 29 to May 12, 11am to 2pm, will bring together their eclectic mix of styles and techniques and offer a glimpse into the variety of works that can be produced using paint, pastel, paper, and recycled materials.

The hugely talented artists involved, forming a group called Articles, are: Wendi May New, Bill Oakey, Lou Gilmour-George, Suzie Devey, Jay Stelling, Clare Lindley and Linda Smith.

In a press release about the art experience, the group said: "Each artist approaches their art with a unique vision, from the serious to the quirky, inviting the viewer to see the world through their eyes - making them think or making them smile.

"They invite you to join them in this, their first group show, to share in their very non-stuffy love of art. All are welcome to have look and a chat, arty or otherwise."