Here come the Mods - exciting event in Harrogate district this weekend

One of the greatest rock bands in their field will help bring Knaresborough’s urban beach to the perfect end this weekend.

It’s the third year that Mods on the Beach will take the role of the the closing party for this family treat at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre at Bond End.

Hundreds of families and children have been enjoying the sand, ice creams and activities on offer at Henshaws Urban Beach this month.

With just a few days left to soak up the seaside atmosphere, the beach is going out in style on Sunday with the fabulous ticket-only Urban Beach Closing Party – Mods on the Beach.

This day of live music and art celebrating Mod culture will feature a great line-up of live music from 2pm-10pm.

But the best will be saved for last with a headlining set from top five-piece Mods covers band the 5:15s.

Mods to every pore of their skin, Mssrs Steve Lee, Steve Ruane, Darren Ismail, Jay Chinian and Phil Graham take their name from a song by The Who on their classic Quadrophenia album but cover a wide range of Mod bands songs from every era.

Lead vocalist Steve Lee said: “We were born Mods. We live it, breathe it and love it.

“We aspire to have the mod spirit and mod attitude of some of the greatest live bands of all time – The Small Faces, The Who and The Jam.”

Northern Soul and Mod DJs will also be on hand to spin relevant classic tracks on vinyl.

There will be family-friendly activities from face-painting to craft stalls plus a licensed bar and a selection of hot food.

All profits from the event will help Henshaws to continue their life-changing work for local people living with disabilities.

Tickets are £5.15 in advance, £7 on the door. Visitors aged 14 years and under go free. Tickets are online via EventBrite.

