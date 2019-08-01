Harrogate writer takes new play to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Harrogate Dramatic Society member Gill McVey is taking her new play to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Time Will Tell Theatre Company presents A Shadow Of Doubt at Paradise in The Vault, The Annexe .

The new play is about a family struggling with grief after living with dementia.

The company has been working with people living with dementia in care facilities for five years, using improvisation and drama to create stories from members’ imaginations.

“This amusing, sad and wistful slice of family life and death tells the story of how dementia can affect us all in different ways and blurs lives and relationships in a way nothing else does,” said Gill, a professional actress.

It is the story of a father and daughter whose relationship is tested to the limit by loss.

Gill Mcvey has been working with families living with dementia forsix years and through this work has found that everyone has a story, everyone has an experience and everyone has an opinion on how much they could stand to suffer themselves.

Using lighting, music and projection this play will take you through the lives of the characters.

“Carers will often talk about someone in their care and if that happened to be them, how much could they take, where would they draw the line,” said Gill.

“ Would you prefer not to go on? I thought this was such an interesting and relevant topic and would make a great theme for a play with room for the audience to feel free to question their own opinions in a safe space as we will be having a question and answer session after each performance”

“We hope to tour A Shadow Of Doubt around the UK after the Edinburgh Fringe giving more people the opportunity to discuss how they feel and what they might do in certain given circumstances,” she said.

Time Will Tell Theatre Company was formed in 2014 by Gill Mcvey, primarily to run improvisation and drama workshops for people living with dementia in care facilities, creating stories and sparking imagination for people with memory challenges.

Gill has directed productions for Harrogate Dramatic Society including Silver Lining this year.

A Shadow of Doubt will be on at the Vault August from August 12 to 17 and from August 19 to 25.