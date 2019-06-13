Harrogate Theatre Choir prepares to present Binge - six musicals in 90 minutes

Musical theatre has never been more popular, with record-setting productions of the greats like Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, Wicked and the Sound of Music playing to packed houses in the major international centres and on tour.

These, and many others both modern and part of the rich 20th century tradition, all feature toe-tapping tunes, exciting lyrics and heart-warming storylines.

Is it any wonder then, that here in Harrogate – a town with its own literary and musical traditions – there is a choir which is making music and making waves.

Harrogate Theatre Choir has been around for a decade but now, under the direction of Catherine Field-Leather, not only is it exploring new musical territory but also new geographical

areas.

It has a forthcoming concert, Binge 3, in Masham. Binge allows audiences to fill up on excerpts from six musicals in 90 minutes.

It is being staged at the Town Hall on Saturday July 6 at 7.30pm.

There have already been two ‘Binges’ to much acclaim, the first in the Harrogate Theatre Studio and the second, larger and with a slightly different repertoire, at the Wesley Chapel in Harrogate.

Binge 3, with more new material, will be the biggest and best yet.

Catherine is keen to stretch the choir and says: “It’s easy to sing along with the more popular musical theatre tunes, but Harrogate Theatre Choir takes challenging arrangements and turns them into something memorable.”

Tickets: 01765 680200