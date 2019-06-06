Harrogate singer to debut new songs in Leeds gig

One of Harrogate's finest singer-songwriters of recent times is to debut new songs at a show tomorrow night.

After graduating from Beatles legend Paul McCartney’s LIPA (Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts), Lewis Fieldhouse spent some time in California honing his updated Laurel Canyon sound as a musical exile in the basement of a rundown Hollywood hostel in the middle of LA.

A melodic, intelligent and sophisticated songwriter a world away from the obvious formulas of Ed Sheeran, he's been hailed for his mix of Father John Misty-like lyrical honesty allied to the soaring pop craftsmanship of the Beach Boys.

One of his fans, BBC Radio 2's Bob Harris once said of Lewis on air "so good, isn't he?"

After winning acclaim for his debut EP Born Human, Raised Human, Fieldhouse also struck gold again with his debut album Theodor Washington and the Central Valley, a sweeping melodic adventure through California recorded after this talented musician raised more than £4,000 from fans in a successful Kickstarter appeal online.

Now working on his second album, Fieldhouse will be road testing his new material at a gig in Leeds tomorrow, Friday, June 7.

The show will take place at Wapentake cafe-bar at 92 Kirkgate.

