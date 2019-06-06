Harrogate's coolest gallery goes international for first time

One of Harrogate’s leading independent art galleries is taking to the international stage for the first time in just seven days time.

Having attracted the cream of new urban and contemporary pop artists to its small but ultra-cool gallery on Cheltenham Mount for nearly a decade, as well as attracting famous names such as Sir Peter Blake and even rock bands such as The Coral, RedHouse Originals is set to launch its first overseas venture.

Featuring original artwork by two artists from different nations who bonded while snowboarding, Head Heart Hand, will mark the gallery’s first international co-headline collaboration.

The one-off show, which starts tomorrow, Friday, June 7 features new work by Oslo-born Norwegian artist Danny Larsen and English artist Schoph who is no stranger to regulars at RedHouse.

Born in Yorkshire, in 1979, Schoph Schofield is known as ‘Schoph’ and was commissioned by Michael O’Hare to create a series of murals and paintings for his Michelin-starred restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds.

A founder of two companies, Dalikfodda & House of Maiden, he has contributed artwork and graphics to some of the most established snowboard brands in the industry, including Lib Technologies, Dragon, Volcom and, most recently, his signature collection with Vans.

The Harrogate gallery’s choice of Oslo venue for this landmark show demonstrates Norway’s emerging importance to the international contemporary art scene.

The exhibition showcases two painters with disparate styles: Larsen’s atmospheric neo-pointillist landscapes, inspired by the Oslomarka of his back yard, alongside Yorkshire-born Schoph’s iconoclastic graphic geometries.

United by a love of rock n roll music, Larsen and Schoph met on the international snowboarding scene.

They became known as the ‘enfants terrible’ of the sport, with Larsen being credited by Transworld Snowboarding as introduced the snowboarding world to the heavy metal aesthetic, much loved by Norwegians.

Schoph said: “Music is an international language and it’s one of the things that Danny and I share.

“Having said that, we have different styles as artists.

"Danny works in black and white, but I always work with colour, even when the themes are dark.”

Head Heart Hand by Danny Larsen and Schoph runs at Akersgata 1 in Oslo from June 7-22.

