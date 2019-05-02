Harrogate-made horror movie: where to see it

Harrogate’s unexpected development as a hot bed of filmmaking is being highlighted by the work of an ex-Harrogate Grammar School student.

And Max Albrecht's new horror movie is being premiered tomorrow, Friday at a screening event in Harrogate at at 8.30pm at the very club where we shot some of it - St Robert’s Club in Robert Street.



Such is the film's reputation in the USA, it's already been accepted into the Official Coronet Selection of the April 2019 edition of the Queen Palm International Film Festival in California.



Entitled Jester, the plot concerns a guitarist in a rock band who, during one of his shows, sees a humanoid monster in the audience eating crowd members one by one!

After winning an award at the National Youth Film Academy, Max Albrecht, not only went on to a short film with the £1,000 prize money, he stayed true to his roots by shooting much of it in Harrogate - and by using his own family.



Max, 25, said: “Some of the film was shot in Harrogate, at St Robert’s Club and in my own home in Robert Street.

“I directed the production and composed an original soundtrack.

“Props included a towering monster puppet which could be animated – this was constructed by my sister Helen Albrecht, who also assisted with special make-up effects.

“My father, Toby Albrecht, constructed a collapsing shelving unit for an action sequence, as well as a guitar prop which would fall apart on demand.”



Currently establishing himself as a freelance filmmaker and video editor, with the ambition of becoming a professional screenwriter and director, this physics master’s graduate from the University of Sheffield decided to use the prize to make a short horror comedy from his original script.



Prior to university, Max had studied film-making as an EPQ in the sixth form at Harrogate Grammar School.



Max said: ”Since graduation I have worked on several very different projects, some of them shot in Harrogate and featuring local actors.

“As well as Jester, these include a 15-second micro-horror on the theme of Brexit, for a competition run by Raindance Film Festival in London.”

