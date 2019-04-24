Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society in first visit to the Frazer

Harrogate-based Gilbert and Sullivan Society is taking its show on the road to Knaresborough next month.

A spellbinding musical fantasy, Iolanthe is Gilbert & Sullivan at their sublime and satirical best.

The world of politics and the world of fairy-tales collide in this irreverent send-up of the House of Lords, set to some of the most beautiful music ever written by Sir Arthur Sullivan.

It’s a first for Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society who have not performed at the Frazer Theatre before.

Their cast includes seasoned professional and former Welsh National Opera Tenor, Donald Stephenson, Lord Mountarrarat, and this new production is directed by artistic director Sarah Helsby Hughes.

The production is being back by Knaresborough Lions Club.

Iolanthe is on at the Frazer Theatre from Thursday May 9 to Saturday May 11, daily at 7.30pm each plus a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and are available online here from Pear Records, High St, Knaresborough or by calling 01765 676561 or 07788 875526.