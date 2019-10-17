From Mark Ronson to Harrogate exhibition, the singer who has bloomed as an artist

A talented illustrator who has moved from a career in music into a life in art is to unveil her beautiful new collection of artwork in Harrogate this weekend.

Famed for musical collaborations with the likes of David Byrne and Paul Weller, Candie Payne’s stunning new exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery features artwork across a range of media including original drawings and prints, interior design and installations.

The artist’s glamourous illustrations have transcended the canvas, now applied to fabrics and wallpapers, sculpture and furniture.

The influence of Aubrey Beardsley resonates throughout the collection and the recurring flower motif alludes to hidden depths.

Called Candie Payne: The Age Of A Flower, the new show at the effortlessly cool RedHouse Originals at 15 Cheltenham Mount has its launch night tomorrow, Friday, October 18.

Working predominantly in pencil, pen and ink with occasional flashes of colour, Candie’s work is informed by her love of fairytales, ballet and circus performers.

She creates characters with compelling and surreal twists that tell their own story.

Talking about her floral imagery, Candie said: “A flower never stops changing, growing and developing. It fades, falls and blooms again in an everlasting cycle of renewed abundance.

"There is no real beginning or end… or age… just cycles of change."

Candie grew up Liverpool and New York, initially pursuing a career in the visual arts though it was her musical endeavours that first brought her to prominence.

She released her debut solo album I Wish I Could Have Loved You More on Deltasonic in 2007 and later collaborated with David Byrne, Paul Weller, Kevin Ayers and Mark Ronson.

Her return to drawing and painting has marked a shift towards the concept of “applied arts”, projecting her intricate ethereal imagery into stunning interior design ideas and concepts.

Influenced by 60s-inspired pop-soul, she is the sister of Howie Payne, former frontman of cult band The Stands, and Sean Payne, the drummer with The Zutons whose hit song Valerie was famously covered by the late Amy Winehouse.

In December 2007, Candie sang a version of Oh My God with Mark Ronson and Ricky Wilson on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

She then toured extensively throughout 2008/2009 with Ronson on his sell out Versions tour before taking studio space in her hometown of Liverpool to focus her creative energy into art.

All of Candie Payne’s work is drawn first with pencil, and then elaborated upon using technical pens and ink, and sometimes watercolour.

Taking upwards of 25 hours to complete each piece, she often uses pointillism and its technique of painting in small, distinct dots of color to achieve the detail.

Candie Payne: The Age Of A Flower runs at RedHouse Originals, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate until November 16.

