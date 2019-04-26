Family fun day in Ripon - when it's on, and what visitors can expect

Community-minded football club Ripon City AFC has organised another exciting family fun day, with a programme crammed full of activities and entertainment.

The gates open at 12pm for this special annual event held at the Mallorie Park grounds on May 4, and there will be a free bouncy castle, a cake stall, a tombola and free face painting - as well as a bar and gourmet burger stall.

As part of the day, a football match will kick off at 1.30pm, Old vs Bold KO.

The club is looking for some more tombola and raffle prizes, and would love to hear from any residents or businesses who might be able to help. Email l1sa.camp@hotmail.co.uk to get in touch.