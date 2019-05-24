Coming to Harrogate - Most incredible Great Gatsby ever

An incredible version of The Great Gatsby comes to Harrogate Theatre soon - where the audience dress up and move around the theatre, becoming a part of the story and the production.

Theatre-goers can expect to be truly plunged deep in to a world of 1920's music, cocktails and excess in an "extraordinary" (The Stage) production of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale of lust, liquor, jealousy and jazz.

Lucky members of the audience will literally never see theatre in the same way again!

This the longest running immersive UK theatre show ever, and Harrogate audiences are so lucky to have it at the town's theatre.

Staff will be be transforming the whole of Harrogate Theatre into Gatsby's mansion - including taking seats out of the main auditorium and creating a cabaret ballroom with fully working pop-up bar - and taking ticket-holders back to 1923 in such a way they feel like they're actually there.

There's no seating. The audience is in amongst the action, following characters to various scenes around the building and becoming part of something really very special.

But no acting is required.

This amazing adaptation of The Great Gatsby will also include dancing and music.

The audience is encouraged to wear 1920s dress and dancing shoes are required.

The Great Gatsby runs at Harrogate Theatre from July 11-20.

